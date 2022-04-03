New Baskin-Robbins in Kennewick opening Monday

KENNEWICK, Wash. — For all you ice cream lovers out there, here’s another chance to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Officials with Baskin-Robbins have announced the grand opening for a new store located at 2617 W. Kennewick Ave in Kennewick.

“Ice cream fans will also notice a few new things on the menu at this Kennewick location, including an expanded toppings lineup and new “ice cream novelties” – a collection of premium, frozen desserts perfect for on-the-go. The novelties include chocolate-dipped bananas, Polar Pizza® slices, smoothie bars and more. Guests will also be able to get their favorite treats including scoops, milkshakes, ice cream cakes and more, all with the iconic array of Baskin-Robbins flavors,” a news release said.

The new location opens Monday, April 4 and to celebrate, they’re offering special offers throughout the month.

These weekly offers kick off on Monday (4/11) and include:

· Buy One Regular Price Cone Get One for 99 Cents – 4/11-4/17

· Buy One Regular Price Sundae Get One for 99 Cents – 4/18-4/24

· $2 Off Any Beverage – 4/25-5/1

· Two Take Home Pre-Packed Quarts for $9.99 – 5/2-5/8

