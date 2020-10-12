New Benton Co. fire station to be up and running early 2021

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. —- Benton County Fire District 4 just shared construction progress on their brand new station in West Richland.

Station 430 is on 8031 Keene Rd and should be operational early 2021. This will be the first new station for the district in over 20 years.

Two Type 1 fire engines have also been ordered and are being manufactured. The engines are expected to be in operation by early 2021, as well.

The station will improve emergency call response times across the district, as well as helping assist with back to back calls.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.