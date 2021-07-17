New charity dinner auction offers chance to meet ‘local celebrities’

Bid to win a dinner with General James Mattis!

Margo Cady by Margo Cady

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Here’s your chance to meet some local celebrities while giving back to the community.

TC Black, a local luxury ride company, is starting the first of its monthly series of charity dinners, featuring public figures in the Tri-Cities.

RELATED: ‘Ride a bull, help a veteran’ fundraiser raises nearly $2k to support veterans with PTSD

You have one week to bid on each auction that will benefit a new charity each month. If you win, you will receive a paid dinner with that month’s chosen “celebrity,” a chauffeured driver, and dinner for two.

This month’s dinner will be provided by Tagaris Winery and you could have the opportunity to meet General James Mattis.

“I’ve driven a lot of VIPs, giving me intimate access,” said David McClain, owner of TC Black. “It’s cool to spend personal time with inspiring [and] successful people, while still seeing that they’re just regular people like everybody else! I thought it would be nice to offer others that same opportunity.”

Bidding starts July 23rd and goes until August 1st. Proceeds will go toward the Columbia Basin Veteran’s Center. The dinner itself will take place on August 17th.

If bidding high isn’t something you are able to do alone, McClain recommends gathering some friends or family and pooling your money. Then, if declared the winner, raffle it off between the participants for the lucky two.

RELATED: Benton County food back receive $15k in donations from community organizations

“I just want to get the community involved, while presenting a fun, new, ‘something to do’ in the Tri-Cities,” McClain said.

Other future guests include Kennewick PD Chief Ken Hohenberg, Tracci Dial and Stacy Lee, Olie “The Goalie” Kolzig, Mary Taylor (Taylored Living Magazine), Joel Watson (Just Joel’s), Adam and Jen (94.9 the Wolf), and Brad Klippert. More participants are in the process of being finalized.

You can participate in this fundraiser by clicking here.

RELATED: Oxford House hosts 5th annual fireworks fundraiser in Pasco

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.