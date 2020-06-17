New coronavirus cases: 18 in Benton County, 36 in Franklin County

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The health district reported 54 new coronavirus cases in the Tri-Cities region Wednesday: 18 in Benton County, 36 in Franklin County.

There has been a total of 2,280 cases in the region since the pandemic started in mid-March: 1237 in Benton County and 1043 Franklin County.

There were no additional fatalities to report, leaving the death toll at 94.

There have been 71 deaths attributed to the coronavirus in Benton County and 23 in Franklin County.

Sixty-eight infected people were hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon.

Benton and Franklin counties remain in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan to reopen the state economy. They have both applied for Phase 2.

This week, the state Department of Health put their Phase 2 applications on pause indefinitely due to the high rate of infection.

For more information, visit the Benton-Franklin Health District’s website.

