New COVID-19 testing site opens in Kennewick

KENNEWICK. Wash. – The National Guard is assisting local health care providers in our area by providing free COVID-19 tests in Kennewick.

The new site opened Tuesday morning and is located at 1709 S. Ely Street near the Kennewick Irrigation District building.

The drive up- testing site is winter-ready, according to Benton-Franklin Health District Incident Commander Rick Dawson, who explained the new facility is better suited for performing tests in the cold.

Testing is available to everyone, regardless of immigration status.