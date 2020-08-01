New drive-in theater opening at SOZO Sports complex in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima sports complex is setting up a drive-in movie theater in its parking lot to bring entertainment to people wanting to get out of the house, but wanting to remain safe during the pandemic.

SOZO Sports of Central Washington is hosting its first movie — Ferris Bueller’s Day Off — on Saturday, August 8 with two screens set up against the wall of one of the buildings.

Executive Director Greg Lybeck said the complex has been wanting to do drive-in movie nights since at least last fall, but decided now was the right time, as people seek safe options for having fun.

“We’ve just been so shut down since March …The hardest thing is not being able to have people come out here and use this facility,” Lybeck said. “It’s a great facility. I’m excited for people just to get out and be able to have fun.”

In accordance with Yakima Health District guidelines, people can be in cars together only if they’re part of the same household and must stay in their vehicle except if they need to use the restroom.

Lybeck said if people need to use the restroom, they must put on a face mask and practice social distancing. He said concessions will not be available at this time, but people can bring their own food.

Admission is $25 per vehicle, with no limit on the number of people who can be in the vehicle. Tickets can be pre-purchased through the Eventbrite app or using cash at the drive-in prior to the movie.

The event will start at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 8 at the SOZO Sports complex, 2200 S. 36th Ave. in Yakima.

