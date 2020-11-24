CHANGE: Officials will no longer be changing entrance to COVID testing site

Christopher Dolan A testing service worker places a swab into a vial after testing a person for COVID-19 at a drive-up test site in a parking lot in Dickson City, Pa. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

UPDATE FROM OFFICIALS: Due to unforeseen events the traffic pattern will not change on Tuesday November 24 as previously stated in an email earlier. We apologize for any inconvenience the notice may have caused. We are concerned about the traffic around the test site, and we are in discussions with CBC and the State on how we can best help the traffic.

PASCO, Wash. — The CBC coronavirus testing site is changing their entrance location due to traffic jams caused by the high numbers of tests every day.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 24 the new entrance will be on Farm Road and Argent Road. This is the next intersection East of where the entrance has been.

The new entrance will give a longer approach to the test site with more ability to route cars through the vacant parking lot, keeping cars off of Argent Road.

In order to increase the speed and efficiency of taking the test at this site, officials encourage you to pre-register on the website.

Testing site hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. However, sometimes the line is shutdown early in order to be done testing in time to send the samples to the lab.

