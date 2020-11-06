New five-acre park expected in Pasco, building set to start in 2021

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

Pasco city officials say a new five-acre park is expected to break ground in the next few months.

Chapel Hill park will include amenities like basketball courts, picnic shelters, a walking path with benches and an amphitheater.

Zach Ratkai, the community services director for the city, said neighborhood input was the driving force behind the design.

“We took a community-minded approach and incorporated it into the structure,” Ratkai said. “It’s basically like a build-your-own park program.”

Ratkai added that people should also be excited for the community garden that will be a part of the park.

“We want this to be everyone’s backyard,” Ratkai said.

The park is set to build in Spring 2021. It will be located on Chapel Hill Blvd. and Saratoga Ln. in Pasco.

