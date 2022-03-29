New futsal courts coming to Sylvester Park in Pasco

by Margo Cady

PASCO, Wash. — Dozens of volunteers showed up to Sylvester Park over the weekend to help with beautification projects before the installation of two brand new futsal courts on Monday.

“We have been working over the last year or so to bring in two futsal soccer courts here to Sylvester Park,” said Captain Bill Parramore with Pasco Police Department.

Saturday marked the first day of renovations for the park, starting with new bark for the play ground area, new concrete around the rose garden, and a fresh coat of paint for the restrooms.

Several other volunteers also worked to plant new trees, flowers, and other plants around the park. “We’re gonna help beautify the park a little bit,” Parramore said.

The City of Pasco and the Pasco Police Foundation worked to secure several grants with the U.S. Soccer Foundation, Disney, and other groups to install ‘mini-pitch’ soccer courts, also known as futsal.

The game is much like soccer, but is played with a low-bounce soccer ball on a hard surface. Two courts will be installed where the west tennis courts are currently located.

“The Police Foundation is going to provide soccer balls,” Parramore said. “They’re talking about putting some bleachers in here so when they do have games, families can come down here and watch and it will just be a blast for kiddos to get out and have fun.”

The courts will be blue with yellow lines. The City of Pasco plans on starting leagues sometime in late spring or early summer.

