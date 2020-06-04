New grant helps small businesses in Yakima County impacted by COVID-19

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima County Development Association opened a new grant program for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be funded by the Yakima County and Washington State Department of Commerce Community Development Block Grant.

Small business eligibility requirements include:

Be physically located in Yakima County

Be a For-Profit business

Have five or fewer employees, including the owner

Have been in operation for at least one year

Provide documents to prove loss of income of 25% or more due to the coronavirus pandemic

The business owner must also meet the low to moderate household income criteria

To apply, you will need to show your licenses, tax returns for 2018 and 2019, last two pay stubs, documentation of employees and your business’ DUNS number, among other items.

If you qualify, these funds can then be used for day-to-day operation costs as of March 27.

If you’re interested in applying, visit ChooseYakimaValley.com/grants for more information.

