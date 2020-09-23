New grants available for small businesses in Yakima, Toppenish

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Small businesses in Yakima and Toppenish can now apply for up to $10,000 dollars in grant funding to cover their expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re super excited that we’re able to continue to help get dollars out to small businesses and kudos to the elected officials who are making these dollars available to help businesses in their communities,” said Jonathan Smith, Executive Director of the Yakima County Development Association.

Smith said both cities received funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and set aside some of that money to give to local businesses struggling during the pandemic — with no repayment requirements.

The funds can be used for operating expenses, including a business’s rent, mortgage, utilities, insurance or other expenses incurred on or after March 27, 2020. Smith said submitting an application does not guarantee that a business will receive an award.

$1 million available in small business grants from the City of Yakima

The City of Yakima has dedicated $1 million in CARES Act funding to help the city’s small businesses get back on their feet during the pandemic. YCDA is helping to administer those funds.

To be eligible, a business must:

Be a for-profit business with a valid business license

Have a physical location within the city limits of Yakima

Have been in operation for at least one year as of Sept. 1, 2020 (businesses that started operations after Sept. 1, 2019, are ineligible)

(businesses that started operations after Sept. 1, 2019, are ineligible) Have 25 or fewer employees , part-time or full time, including the owner or owners at the time of application

, part-time or full time, including the owner or owners at the time of application Have had to close or reduce capacity to operate due to COVID-19

Applications can be found here and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19

“Priority will be given to small businesses that have not received other federal or state assistance,” city officials said in a news release. “In cases where assistance provided was less than $10,000, a small business may request the difference between what it already received and $10,000 and be given priority for that amount.”

After the application closes, businesses will be ranked accordingly and will be notified if they will receive an award by Friday, Oct. 9.

The Yakima City Council previously set aside $480,000 in July to aid small businesses with five or fewer employees; the money came from a federal Community Development Block Grant program.

Need more information about how to apply for the City of Yakima small business grant? A tutorial video from the Yakima County Development Association can be found here.

$190,000 available in small business grants from the City of Toppenish

The City of Toppenish has dedicated $190,000 in CARES Act funding for local small businesses to help with expenses during the pandemic.

To be eligible, the business must:

Be a for-profit business

Have a physical location within the limits of the City of Toppenish

Have been in operation for at least one year

Have 5 or fewer employees , including the owner or owners

, including the owner or owners Have had to close or reduce its capacity to operate due to COVID-19

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and must include a copy of the business’s license.

The Yakima County Development Association will be available to help with businesses with their applications from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 at Toppenish City Hall, 21 W. First Ave. Appointments can be made by calling 509-575-1140.

Need more information about how to apply? A tutorial video from the Yakima County Development Association can be found here.

Business owners can contact the Yakima County Development Association at 509-575-1140 if they have questions or need assistance in completing the application.

