RICHLAND, Wash. — Just as grocery store shelves are looking a little bare, a new supplier has opened its doors in Richland.

After staff worked around the clock, Grocery Outlet was able to open their newest location at 2901 Queensgate Drive on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.

The store offers items at 40% to 70% less than prices at conventional grocery stores. The Richland Grocery Outlet is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.