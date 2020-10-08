New guidance for restaurants, bars, sports and more in Benton and Franklin counties

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Gov. Inslee announced changes to Washington’s COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday that loosen restrictions on certain activities and businesses in Benton and Franklin counties.

Inslee only spoke about counties in Phase 2 and 3, but counties in modified Phase 1 follow a number of Phase 2 guidelines, so KAPP-KVEW talked to a Benton-Franklin Health District spokesperson to clarify what his announcement means for the Tri-Cities area.

The following are newly issued guidelines for modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan:

Sports — Youth sports, school sports, non-school team sports and adult recreation are permitted. However, Benton and Franklin counties are listed as “high risk” counties for resuming sports because they are averaging more than 75 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.

— Youth sports, school sports, non-school team sports and adult recreation are permitted. However, Benton and Franklin counties are listed as “high risk” counties for resuming sports because they are averaging more than 75 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. Restaurants, taverns, breweries, wineries and distilleries — These businesses may stay open at 25% indoor capacity with menu service and 50% outdoor capacity. If no menu service is offered, only outdoor seating is permitted; Alcohol service extended from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Maximum table size increased from 5 to 6; Group does not have to be from same household.

— These businesses may stay open at 25% indoor capacity with menu service and 50% outdoor capacity. If no menu service is offered, only outdoor seating is permitted; Alcohol service extended from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Maximum table size increased from 5 to 6; Group does not have to be from same household. Real estate — Open houses permitted (Up to 5 people at a time, not including realtor)

— Open houses permitted (Up to 5 people at a time, not including realtor) Water recreation — Pools protected under WAC 246-260 with the exception of activity pools (water slides, lazy rivers, play features, etc.) may reopen. That includes pools at apartments, hotels and assisted living facilities.

There are no changes in guidance for the following activities and businesses mentioned by the governor during Tuesday’s announcement:

Library services

Movie theaters

In addition, the guidance for social gatherings in Benton and Franklin counties remains at five people outside a single household per week with physical distance and masks on.

KAPP-KVEW reached out to the Yakima Health District to learn if the same guidance applies for Yakima County. We are waiting to hear back.