New list of local COVID vaccination sites: Where to get a shot + how to sign up
Here's where people in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Kittitas County areas can get coronavirus vaccines once they're eligible.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Washington state recently moved into a new vaccine phase, making COVID-19 vaccinations more widely available. Now we know where you can go to get one — if you are eligible.
If you are eligible, screen-shot or print your confirmation page from Phase Finder (FindYourPhaseWA.org) and share it along with an ID card with one of these local vaccine providers:
BENTON COUNTY
Kennewick
Benton County Fairgrounds
Operational on Monday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m.
Vaccine due to arrive that morning.
Note from the county: This is a regional vaccination site, so there will be people coming from many counties to get vaccinated. Be prepared to wait for some length of time in your car. Cars will be routed through the Fairgrounds parking lot and exit on the backside on to Oak. There is a 15-30 min wait time after you receive your vaccine, before you can leave. We are asking everyone to pre-register before arriving at the vaccine site. Pre-registering information will be available as soon as the state releases that information. In the meantime, please Visit Phasefinderwa.org to get your certificate showing you are eligible for getting a vaccine right now. You can also call the Vaccine hotline at 800-525-0127. During business hours, a live operator will help walk you through the process of finding out what phase you will be in, and when registration will be available.
On Scene Medical Services
7511 W Arrowhead Ave STE G
Kennewick, WA 99336
Info@onscenemed.com
Safeway #27-0335
2825 W Kennewick Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Note from Safeway: Appointments are required. If there are no dates listed, all appointments have been filled. Please check back at a later date. Please do not call the pharmacy to inquire about additional dates. The website will be updated as we receive additional vaccine doses.
Richland/ Kennewick
Kadlec – Benton County
Note from Kadlec: Please visit our link for current planning, scheduling links, and current phase information.
Prosser
PMH Medical Center
723 Memorial St
Prosser, WA 99350
509-788-6035
connect@prosserhealth.org
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Kadlec – Franklin County
Note from Kadlec: Please visit our link for current planning, scheduling links, and current phase information.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY
Walla Walla
Providence – Walla Walla
Note from Providence: Please visit our link for current planning, scheduling links, and current phase information.
Walla Walla County Dept. of Community Health
314 W Main St
Walla Walla, WA 99362
Note from county health: We are not providing vaccinations at this site. Local infrastructure is underway for a mass vaccination clinic that will be set- up soon for several months. Once location and dates are secure, a scheduling system will be available. Weekly schedules are dependent on the number of doses received from state and federal partners. For updates go to Community Health COVID website: www.covidwwc.com.
YAKIMA COUNTY
Yakima
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
2811 Tieton Dr
Yakima, WA 98902
509-972-1151
COVIDvaccineScheduling@yvmh.org
Central WA Family Medicine
1806 W Lincoln Ave
Yakima, WA 98902
covidvaccine@chcw.org
Yakima Pediatric Services
402 S 12th Ave
Yakima, WA 98902
covidvaccine@chcw.org
Safeway #27-1660
905 E Meade Ave
Yakima, WA 98903
Note from Safeway: Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.
Sunnyside
Astria Sunnyside Hospital
1016 Tacoma Ave
Sunnyside, WA 98944
(509) 837-1317
amber.hunsaker@astria.health
Call or email.
Toppenish
Astria Toppenish Hospital
502 N 4th Ave
Toppenish, WA 98948
(509) 865-1520
laurie.mires@astria.health
Call or email.
Yakima Valley Farm Workers – Toppenish
510 W. First Ave
Toppenish, WA 98948
509-865-5600
Quality@yvfwc.org
Note from YVFWC: For groups scheduling over 5 people- please email a list including first and last name, contact number and city. Our scheduler will call you back. For individuals and groups scheduling up to 5 people- call the main number at: (509) 865-5600.
Grandview
Safeway #27-1593
610 E Wine Country Rd
Grandview, WA 98930
Note from Safeway: Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.
Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic – Grandview
1000 Wallace Way
Grandview, WA 98930
Quality@yvfwc.org
Note from YVFWC: Please send an email including first and last name, best contact number and city. Scheduler will call you back.
KITTITAS COUNTY
Ellensburg
Safeway #27-1630
400 N Ruby St
Ellensburg, WA 98926
Note from Safeway: Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.
While more people are now eligible to get their first and/or second shots, supplies are limited. The Washington State Department of Health says everyone will be eligible over the coming months but for now this must be done in phases. Washington is currently in Phase 1B (aka B1).
