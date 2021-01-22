New list of local COVID vaccination sites: Where to get a shot + how to sign up

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Washington state recently moved into a new vaccine phase, making COVID-19 vaccinations more widely available. Now we know where you can go to get one — if you are eligible.

If you are eligible, screen-shot or print your confirmation page from Phase Finder (FindYourPhaseWA.org) and share it along with an ID card with one of these local vaccine providers:

BENTON COUNTY

Kennewick

Benton County Fairgrounds

Operational on Monday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m.

Vaccine due to arrive that morning.

Note from the county: This is a regional vaccination site, so there will be people coming from many counties to get vaccinated. Be prepared to wait for some length of time in your car. Cars will be routed through the Fairgrounds parking lot and exit on the backside on to Oak. There is a 15-30 min wait time after you receive your vaccine, before you can leave. We are asking everyone to pre-register before arriving at the vaccine site. Pre-registering information will be available as soon as the state releases that information. In the meantime, please Visit Phasefinderwa.org to get your certificate showing you are eligible for getting a vaccine right now. You can also call the Vaccine hotline at 800-525-0127. During business hours, a live operator will help walk you through the process of finding out what phase you will be in, and when registration will be available.

On Scene Medical Services

7511 W Arrowhead Ave STE G

Kennewick, WA 99336

Info@onscenemed.com

Safeway #27-0335

2825 W Kennewick Ave

Kennewick, WA 99336

Note from Safeway: Appointments are required. If there are no dates listed, all appointments have been filled. Please check back at a later date. Please do not call the pharmacy to inquire about additional dates. The website will be updated as we receive additional vaccine doses.

Richland/ Kennewick

Kadlec – Benton County

Note from Kadlec: Please visit our link for current planning, scheduling links, and current phase information.

Prosser

PMH Medical Center

723 Memorial St

Prosser, WA 99350

509-788-6035

connect@prosserhealth.org

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Kadlec – Franklin County

Note from Kadlec: Please visit our link for current planning, scheduling links, and current phase information.

WALLA WALLA COUNTY

Walla Walla

Providence – Walla Walla

Note from Providence: Please visit our link for current planning, scheduling links, and current phase information.

Walla Walla County Dept. of Community Health

314 W Main St

Walla Walla, WA 99362

Note from county health: We are not providing vaccinations at this site. Local infrastructure is underway for a mass vaccination clinic that will be set- up soon for several months. Once location and dates are secure, a scheduling system will be available. Weekly schedules are dependent on the number of doses received from state and federal partners. For updates go to Community Health COVID website: www.covidwwc.com.

YAKIMA COUNTY

Yakima

Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital

2811 Tieton Dr

Yakima, WA 98902

509-972-1151

COVIDvaccineScheduling@yvmh.org

Central WA Family Medicine

1806 W Lincoln Ave

Yakima, WA 98902

covidvaccine@chcw.org

Yakima Pediatric Services

402 S 12th Ave

Yakima, WA 98902

covidvaccine@chcw.org

Safeway #27-1660

905 E Meade Ave

Yakima, WA 98903

Note from Safeway: Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.

Sunnyside

Astria Sunnyside Hospital

1016 Tacoma Ave

Sunnyside, WA 98944

(509) 837-1317

amber.hunsaker@astria.health

Call or email.

Toppenish

Astria Toppenish Hospital

502 N 4th Ave

Toppenish, WA 98948

(509) 865-1520

laurie.mires@astria.health

Call or email.

Yakima Valley Farm Workers – Toppenish

510 W. First Ave

Toppenish, WA 98948

509-865-5600

Quality@yvfwc.org

Note from YVFWC: For groups scheduling over 5 people- please email a list including first and last name, contact number and city. Our scheduler will call you back. For individuals and groups scheduling up to 5 people- call the main number at: (509) 865-5600.

Grandview

Safeway #27-1593

610 E Wine Country Rd

Grandview, WA 98930

Note from Safeway: Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic – Grandview

1000 Wallace Way

Grandview, WA 98930

Quality@yvfwc.org

Note from YVFWC: Please send an email including first and last name, best contact number and city. Scheduler will call you back.

KITTITAS COUNTY

Ellensburg

Safeway #27-1630

400 N Ruby St

Ellensburg, WA 98926

Note from Safeway: Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.

While more people are now eligible to get their first and/or second shots, supplies are limited. The Washington State Department of Health says everyone will be eligible over the coming months but for now this must be done in phases. Washington is currently in Phase 1B (aka B1).