New map tracks Spokane County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new interactive map posted to the Spokane Regional Health District’s website tracks Spokane County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code.

As of Friday morning, there were 251 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the county, though health officials believe there are more that are undiagnosed. Fourteen people have died from the virus and, as of this writing, 20 people were currently hospitalized.

The new map from SRHD locates hot spots by comparing the number of cases per 100,000 people in each zip code. The map indicates that the 99218 (Fairwood area) and 99037 (Veradale area) zip codes have the highest case rates.

The map also shows that parts of west Spokane and Spokane Valley were hit harder than south Spokane. It also indicates that downtown and central Spokane is the area with the least amount of cases.

