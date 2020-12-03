New Pasco nonprofit opens its doors to local women on Thursday

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Courtesy: Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — A faith-based ministry in Pasco will open its doors for the first time on Thursday.

Grace Kitchen, located in the old Tri-City Union Gospel Mission men’s shelter and right next to the women and children’s shelter, will offer employment and other resources to women in the community. The goal is to help women without a home or source of income get back on their feet.

Founder Amanda Lorraine bought the old UGM men’s shelter building on 2nd Ave. in Pasco shortly before the pandemic spiked in the spring. After renovations were delayed or made more difficult due to the pandemic, Grace Kitchen announced in a Facebook post that Thursday, Dec. 3, would be their first day open to the public.

They plan to start out hiring women from the women’s shelter next door and teaching them how to produce dried food products. Eventually, they will operate a restaurant out of the building. Upstairs rooms may serve as office space, study rooms and more.

For those interested in learning more, contact Grace Kitchen at (509) 413-3150 or amanda@gracekitchentricities.com. Donations can be made online here or checks mailed to 8524 W. Gage Blvd., Suite A #181, Kennewick.