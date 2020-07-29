New ‘Peacekeeper’ IPA to benefit coroanvirus relief efforts on the Yakama Reservation

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima beer lovers have a new way to give back during the pandemic.

Single Hill Brewing is teaming up with Yakima Chief Hops to create the ‘Peacekeeper Hazy IPA’ in support of tribal nonprofit Peacekeeper Society, provides emergency relief to people on the Yakama Indian Reservation.

During the pandemic, Peacekeeper Society’s Emergency Response Program has delivered food, water, masks and sanitizer to families on the reservation. Xuxuxyay Raven, the nonprofit’s executive director, said requests through the Emergency Response Program, now in its third year, skyrocketed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“We do not turn anyone away,” Raven said. “We have a strong obligation to protect and feed all people. To us, that’s what it means to be a peacekeeper, to be a warrior.”

“Our goal is to support people whose lives are disrupted by COVID-19 on the Yakama Reservation where a huge amount of the US hop crop is grown,” said brewer Zach Turner, “Many people there are underserved by government support programs, like undocumented farm workers and people generally left out of the system.”

Yakima Chief Hops donated the hops for the project and will match Single Hill’s donation of 10% of gross sales to Peacekeeper Society.

The beer is available at Single Hill Brewing in Yakima and at locations across the Pacific Northwest, including at Belmont Station in Portland.

Peacekeeper Society is also accepting donations here.

Comments

comments