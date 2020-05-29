New plan allows some businesses to expand into the street

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla City Council reportedly approved a plan to allow some businesses, including restaurants to set up tables in the street and expand their dine-in services.

The plan was approved Wednesday night during a City Council meeting, and the ordinance will go into effect five days after it has been published. An official told KAPP-KVEW that they will be ready to host people by approximately June 7.

There will be two sections of streets shut down in order to allow this to happen. The plan states that First Avenue will be closed from Main St. to Alder St., along with Colville Avenue from Main St. to Rose St.

“We’re excited, we can’t wait to see people come out, we’re missing everybody,” said John Bowen, owner of Sweet Basil Pizzeria.

There is also talks of closing Main St. to traffic during the evening hours, but the days still have to be discussed.

