New playground opens on the Yakima Greenway

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — After years of planning and weeks of construction, the new Rotary Playground on the Yakima Greenway is open to the public.

“People came together and we were able to accomplish this amazing playground that we hope will stand for another 50 years,” Yakima Greenway Executive Director Kellie Connaughton said.

The new playground replaces the historic wooden McGuire Community Playground, which provided a place for children to play at Sunrise Rotary Park, located between the Yakima River and Interstate 82 — for 28 years.

Due to the age of the old playground, Downtown Rotary, Sunrise Rotary, Southwest Rotary and Yakima Rotary Trust teamed up for the more than $400,000 project to replace the old playground equipment.

It took 700 community members more than 6,400 volunteer hours to put the new equipment together over 11 days in record-breaking high temperatures.

The old playground was made out of treated pine, which was resistant to weather and rain; the new playground is constructed from plastic that came from recycled milk bottles.

It also has an agricultural theme, featuring tractors, a locomotive and a climbing wall made to look like Mount Rainier. It also has teeter-totters, a merry-go-round, swings, slides, bridges, a climbing net and other attractions.

