New produce store in Kennewick aims to offer healthy food for low prices

Dru Miller by Dru Miller

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A new discount produce store just opened their doors in the Tri-Cities.

SM Produce 4 Less has a variety of fruits and veggies. The owner also owns Super Mex El Pueblo Market in Pasco. He says this new store aims to offer healthy options without high costs.

“When the season is here we grow and buy local produce. Right now we have produce from California and from Mexico,” said the owner, Jesus Higareda.

Some deals our reporters spotted – a bag of avocados for two bucks, or a bunch of bananas for a dollar.

SM Produce 4 Less is located at 135 Vista Way in Kennewick. They’re open seven days a week.