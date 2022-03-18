New program helps Yakima Co. volunteer firefighters struggling with burnout

Yakima Valley Peer Support seeks volunteers, funding for training program

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Volunteer firefighters across Yakima County have teamed up to provide a new resource they hope will help colleagues who are struggling with their mental health.

“You have the big scary things, like suicide and self-harm or those type of things,” Nile-Cliffdell Fire & Rescue. Lt. Vanessa Hopwood said. “But what we see more frequently is burnout.”

Unlike in fire departments staffed by full-time employees, Hopwood said volunteer firefighters don’t live together at a fire station — they show up when they’re needed and usually don’t get to spend time talking with their colleagues.

Hopwood said that can be taxing on their mental health — since talking to other people who understand what they’re going through is a key part of preventing burnout.

“People just get tired of having the heaviness of it and they just need to have conversations,” Hopwood said. “And if we had a system where that was more readily available to them, we could see people staying in this business longer.”

Additionally, Hopwood said while most full time career firefighters in Yakima County have access to a peer support programs to help them debrief after tragic incidents or talk through dealing with the pressures of the job, volunteer firefighters don’t.

“We go to these traumatic incidents or situations and then we all come back, park our vehicles and then we go home,” Hopwood said. “We aren’t processing through those situations as career individuals get to do.”

That’s why Hopwood — along with Naches Fire Deputy Chief Jeff Walker — decided to launch Yakima Valley Peer Support, a group of first responders and clinicians dedicated to improving volunteer firefighters’ mental health.

“Volunteer numbers are shrinking and we absolutely can’t run these county departments without them,” Hopwood said. “In order to keep those members healthy and processing through things, this is an imperative piece of the puzzle.”

According to its website, “Yakima Valley Peer Support’s purpose is to empower firefighters and their families by offering mental-health awareness, education, intervention, and restoration through community-based resources, fostering individual and team resiliency.”

Through Yakima Valley Peer Support, firefighters from departments across the county have volunteered to receive peer support training that teaches them how to talk with others about their struggles and help them work through difficult emotions

“It’s a resource to reach out interdepartmentally in our county, with a trained individual that can help you process through some situations,” Hopwood said.

Hopwood said that could mean just getting coffee with another firefighter to talk about how things are going or having a YVPS member direct them to a resource within the community that can provide additional support.

“Sometimes you process through just fine and sometimes you need to reach out and say, ‘This one’s hitting me a little differently. It’s hanging on a little longer. It’s impacting my life in a way that’s detrimental to my personal life,'” Hopwood said.

Hopwood said the Naches Fire Department is currently hosting their meetings and paid for their first peer support training on March 12, which was run by Chaplain Pat Ellis with the Puget Sound Fire Department.

However, Hopwood said the organization will need additional funding to help them continue operating the peer support program in the long run.

“This is something that our community definitely needs: to step up and make sure that these people are healthy and well and ready to serve in the way that they want to,” Hopwood said.

According to Hopwood, they’ve reached out to the Yakima County Board of Commissioners to see if the county might be willing to provide some of the funding they need.

Hopwood said they’re also accepting donations to help pay for their next round of peer support training, which is set for the beginning of June.

“The three-day training that’s offered in Tri Cities is going to be around $5,000, so that’s going to be our immediate goal,” Hopwood said.

Anyone interested in learning more about the program, donating or providing other support can contact Yakima Valley Peer Support by email at outreach@YVPS.org, by filling out a contact form here or by sending a message to their Facebook page.

Prospective peer support volunteers can also contact Lt. Vanessa Hopwood at 509-910-6873 or v.hopwood@nilefire.org.

