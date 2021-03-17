New programs help vulnerable and homebound residents get vaccinated

KENNEWICK, Wash — Seniors, homebound people and other vulnerable Tri-Citians now have more vaccination options thanks to new programs started by local organizations.

Starting this week. eligible residents can either receive free transportation to and from a vaccination site or have someone come to give the shot in house, depending on the situation.

For individuals who just need help getting to the vaccination center, Benton Franklin Transit worked with the Benton Franklin Health District to figure out a way for those who are “mobility challenged or disabled.”

“We’ve been working with the Benton-Franklin Health District and other amazing local partners to

identify solutions to known transportation challenges associated with reaching COVID-19 vaccine sites,”

said BFT General Manager Gloria Boyce. “BFT is committed to assisting our community in meaningful

ways and we are pleased that we could adjust our services to help address some of these challenges.”

Ali Madison, the director of marketing and communications for BFT, said the program functions similarly to the Dial-A-Ride service already in place.

“You can call our reservations line and schedule an appointment to be picked up at their starting address, taken to the vaccine location they are trying to get to and then returned back to where you started,” Madison said.

Madison said the transit center spent weeks figuring out potential solutions to help “the more vulnerable population.”

“There are individuals who have a hard time navigating or who can’t drive a car and don’t have anyone to come help,” Madison said. “Often these people are older and therefore in higher need of these vaccines.”

But for people who are homebound and cannot leave their residence, the Pasco Fire Department now offers in-home vaccinations.

“This is for a population that doesn’t have the ability to travel outside their home,” said Public Information Officer Ben Shearer with the department.

Now that Washington has access to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Shearer said the program is “really kicking off.”

“Having that one-dose vaccine makes it very easy for us to schedule just a one-time visit for these homes and not have to worry about follow-ups,” Shearer said. “We had one lady yesterday who was really excited that she gets to see her grandchildren that she hasn’t seen in-person for over a year.”

Shearer added that in just a matter of days they’ve already had nearly 20 people sign up for the in-house vaccination.

“It’s really a win-win for our community in Pasco and hopefully this makes the area a little bit safer,” Shearer said.

To schedule a trip to and from a vaccination site, round-trip reservations must be made at least one (1) day and up to seven (7) days in advance by calling 509-735-0160 (toll free 1-877-646-4287) or by clicking here.

Reservation lines are open Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, reservation

lines are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for scheduling Monday rides only.

To schedule a homebound visit, Shearer recommends calling the health district at 800-525-0127.

