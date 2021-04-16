New shelter spaces open at Camp Hope in Yakima

Repurposed classroom portables double shelter capacity

Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Camp Hope is moving residents into new temporary housing spaces that will more than double capacity at its Yakima homeless shelter.

The shelter’s outdoor, military-style tents can house about 100 people; with the addition of four repurposed classroom portables, they’ll be able to house near 220.

Camp Hope was able to purchase the portables with the help of funding from Yakima County commissioners, who awarded the shelter a grant last year to help them expand to accommodate more people.

“The grant was to specifically enhance bed space available with the pandemic,” Camp Hope Director Mike Kay said.

Each of the four portables is about 28 feet wide by 64 feet long and is dived in half to form two pods inside each structure. The portables can fit about 36 people each, with 18 in each pod.

The first portable will house adult women, the second will house adult men and a third will be sectioned out to provide private spaces for individual families with children. The fourth and final portable is dedicated for young adults ages 18 to 24, with one pod for men and another for women.

