New social gathering restrictions for Washingtonians go into effect

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — New restrictions on social gatherings go into effect Monday as the state tries to curb the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee announced that social gatherings will be limited to 10 people in counties that are in phase 3. Previously, people could gather in groups of up to 50.

Counties in phase 2 and modified phase 1 will continue to be limited to social gatherings of no more than five people.

Inslee also said all live entertainment events, both indoor and outdoor, are prohibited.

The governor said the restrictions are being put into place as a result of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state.

