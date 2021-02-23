New thrift shop for veterans, homeless comes to Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A new thrift shop with a purpose will be opening in Kennewick soon.

Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store will be replacing the old Sports Authority building on N Colorado St.

Executive Director of the store, Thelbert Lawson, say proceeds from the store will go towards struggling veterans and anyone in need.

“The homeless are not just in need on Sunday or on Monday at 5 p.m. there is homeless needs 24/7 365.” said Lawson.

Thelbert Lawson who is a veteran himself says this will be the second location for Operation Veteran’s Assistance & Humanitarian Aid, a Wenatchee non-profit that offers assistance to the homeless population and struggling veterans.

He’s confident the new store will serve as a hub other organizations eager to help our community, job training center, and employment option.

They are currently accepting donations drop-offs Monday through Friday and are expecting to open on April 1st.

Veterans who shop there will get a automatic 20% off.

You can visit their Facebook page for updates and more information.

