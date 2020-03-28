New U Women’s Clinic offers free feminine hygiene kits to women in need

KENNEWICK, Wash. — During this difficult time, New U Women’s Clinic is supplying free feminine hygiene kits to women in need.

Access to products is difficult, but joined by The Healing Hands Project, a local non-profit, these organizations will be providing the kits free of charge.

Each kit will have the essentials for a menstrual cycle (5 heavy flow tampons, 5 regular flow tampons, and/or 10 pads, Ibuprofen [for cramps], Salonpas pain relief patches, disposable wipes, and V Menstrual Hygiene Booklet).

During the stay at home order, New U Women’s Clinic & Aesthetics remains open for women’s health and genetic counseling.

For women in need of a menstrual cycle kit, they can go into New U Women’s Clinic & Aesthetics where they will have the kits on demand during their normal hours.

They are open Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

