New vaccine hotline helps seniors fill out their eligibility form

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

RICHLAND, Wash — If you or someone you know is struggling to fill out the COVID-19 vaccination eligibility form, a new local hotline is available for help.

Members of the Richland Seniors Association created the toll-free number last week after they heard trouble stories from elders in the community about their lack of technology knowledge and Internet resources.

President David Everett said the association’s mission is “to find ways to improve the quality of life for seniors in the Tri-Cities” and this hotline does just that.

“There are lots of different resources in regards to vaccinations that are out there. What we’re trying to do is fill a void that’s not filled by something else,” Everett said. “That void is seniors who do not have the computer skills or the abilities to perform the steps necessary to qualify to get their vaccination.”

But because there are currently only two volunteers, it might take a while.

“We had over 70 people yesterday call and it looks like we’re up to about 50 today so far,” said Rob Koenig, a director with the association.

Washington is still in Tier 1 of Phase 1B meaning that people over the ages of 65 are eligible for inoculation.

The hotline is specifically for help filling out the PhaseFinder form which is necessary to get the vaccine. Volunteers do not, however, help to set up vaccination appointments.

“The system is not designed very well for seniors without these technological abilities,” Koenig said. “But there are seniors that are capable and we need to help those who are not capable at this point.”

To receive help or to volunteer with the hotline, call 800-595-4070 and leave your name, number and reason for your message.

