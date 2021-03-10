Newhouse joins Republicans in requesting hearings on border crisis

Photo Credit: KAPP-KVEW Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington's 4th Congressional District is pictured.

WASHINGTON D.C. — Representative Dan Newhouse of the state’s 4th congressional district in Central Washington joined the House Appropriations Committee in requesting an emergency hearing on the Biden Administration’s handling of operations along the U.S. Border.

According to a release issued from Newhouse’s office, he’ll join a sector of Republicans in pleading for Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro to take action. There have been a near-record number of border crossings since President Joe Biden took office in January.

As a result, there is an alarming number of children who’ve been separated from their parents at the border who are being held in holding cells similar to jail cells. This is an issue that pre-dates the Biden Administration and its predecessor, the Trump administration. However, Rep. Newhouse and other Republican members of the committee see this as an opportunity to address the issue on a wider scale.

Here is an excerpt of the letter dated March 10, 2021 from Republicans of the House Appropriations Committee:

“Illegal border crossings have skyrocketed this past month and are set to exceed the record-breaking numbers we saw in 2019,” wrote the lawmakers. “Just yesterday, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents and Army National Guard members encountered 5,204 individuals illegally crossing the border, adding to the more than 200,000 illegal border crossings so far this year.” They continued, “Over the last two years, Congress and the previous administration passed legislation to strengthen our border and provide the resources needed to assist agencies with the surge of migrants. We are eager to continue working together to gather the facts about the current situation on the border and develop solutions to address this crisis. We appreciate your attention to this matter and look forward to your response.”

Rep. Newhouse has been busy lately. Just yesterday, he announced the annual Central Washington Congressional Art Competition, in which High School students from the region can compete for a chance to have their art featured in the U.S. Capitol and two tickets to Washington D.C. to visit it. For more information on that, click here.

He also visited the Benton County Fairgrounds recently to see the day-to-day operations of the state’s most successful mass vaccination site thus far.

