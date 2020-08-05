Newhouse, McKinley advance from primary for Washington’s 4th congressional district

Newhouse (left), McKinley (right)

Incumbent Dan Newhouse and Doug McKinley advanced from the primary for U.S. House Washington District 4.

Heading into the election, the incumbent is Dan Newhouse (Republican), who was first elected in 2014.

Washington’s 4th congressional district encompasses a large area of central Washington, covering the counties of, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Yakima, Franklin, Benton, and Adams.

“To the 24,599 (and counting!) people who voted for me, I am humbled and honored by your support. You are the patriots who understand and insist that Amerca can do better. You are the heroes who make America great. You are the Americans who give life to the words emblazoned on the statue of liberty; “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!” My heart swells knowing you have given me your vote,” McKinley wrote on Facebook following the results.

