Newhouse offers statement on Inauguration of Joe Biden

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

HOGP FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2019 file photo Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. On Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, Newhouse came out in favor of impeaching Trump over last week's riot at the Capitol.

WASHINGTON D.C. — Representative Dan Newhouse of Washington’s Fourth Congressional District offered a statement in response to the Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris today.

“As President Biden takes his oath of office to become the 46th President of the United States, my commitment remains strong to stand up for the people of Central Washington and rural communities across the country,” Rep. Newhouse said. “From creating jobs and encouraging economic development as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic to ensuring that every American can freely exercise their rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, it is clear we have a lot of work to do.”

Newhouse, one of Washington state’s three main Republican representatives, recently voted in favor of the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

Despite his decision in that regard, Rep. Newhouse remains dedicated to his party’s ideologies. He continued his statement by criticizing President Biden’s early actions regarding immigration reform and climate change — Two issues that played a major factor in building his platform during the race.

“President Biden’s misguided day-one priorities are beyond concerning for those of us who have worked to strengthen border security, promote innovation, and work toward American energy independence,” Rep. Newhouse said. By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, halting the work on the Keystone Pipeline XL, and proposing an immigration package that encourages illegal passage over our borders, President Biden is demonstrating that it is more important than ever that conservatives come together to promote our shared values.

“Before COVID-19 spread to the United States from China, we had the strongest economy in more [than] 50 years with wage gains across all demographics. With these actions, President Biden is sending our country in the wrong direction. I will work to hold this Administration accountable and advocate for policies that support communities throughout the 4th District.”

