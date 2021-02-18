Newhouse stands firmly against Democrats’ immigration reform bill

Dylan Carter

HOGP FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2019 file photo Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. Earlier this month Newhouse came out in favor of impeaching Trump over the riot at the Capitol. On Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, most of the Republican county leaders in Newhouse's congressional district called for the lawmaker to resign because of his support for impeachment.

WASHINGTON D.C. — In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, Central Washington Representative Dan Newhouse expressed his displeasure with the U.S. Citizenship Act proposed by members of the Democratic party.

The bill, which was proposed by California Democrat, Rep. Linda Sanchez, falls in line with the Immigration reform proposed by President Joe Biden. If passed, the bill would create a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants throughout the nation who meet specific criteria and have displayed positive contributions to society in the United States.

The following statement was issued by the Office of Rep. Dan Newhouse:

“This immigration bill is a non-starter. It is far too massive and, frankly, too dangerous – I cannot support it,” Rep. Newhouse said. “President Biden has clearly bent to the far-left leanings of his party, and this legislation will only make our nation less secure. Instead of working with Republicans to secure a bipartisan agreement that improves our immigration laws and makes our country stronger, the President and House Democrats are opening our borders, incentivizing illegal immigration by embracing blanket amnesty for all, and threatening the sanctity of the American Dream.”

Rep. Newhouse continued his statement by expressing his opinion that the United States’ immigration system does need reform, but he aspires to seek an agreement that appeals to bipartisan values. He reflects on previous bills he supported that fall in line with the theme of reforming the immigration system.

“I have been a leader in advocating for a stronger agriculture labor program, including introducing the first bipartisan reform legislation to pass the House in over 30 years, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. I have also worked with my colleagues across the aisle to provide legal certainty for DACA recipients who were brought to our country at no fault of their own. It is truly unfortunate that we cannot work together to deliver on these priorities for Americans.”

