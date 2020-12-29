Newhouse voted against Supplemental Appropriations Bill

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — According to a statement made to the press earlier today, Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse voted against the H.R. 9051 bill.

This Supplemental Appropriations Bill would inflate Economic Impact Payments. A release by Newhouse’s Press Secretary states that the bill would cost American taxpayers an additional $456 billion.

Earlier today, the House of Representatives approved an increase from $600 to $2,000 in the next round of government stimulus checks.

“As our national debt grows, it is more important than ever that we focus on reopening our economy and getting Americans back to work,” Rep. Newhouse said. “Individuals and families in Central Washington are struggling, but they want paychecks – not handouts, which is why I supported the bipartisan relief package President Trump signed into law that provides targeted aid to our small businesses and gives our communities the resources needed for testing and vaccine distribution to continue fighting this virus while working toward a return to normalcy. I will continue to work in Congress to ensure we are using taxpayer dollars efficiently to restore our way of life and deliver help to those in my district and throughout the nation who need it most.”

