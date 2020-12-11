Newly-established Walla Walla Police Foundation seeking donations for ‘community care fund’

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Officers with the Walla Walla Police Department are forming a new foundation and community care fund in hopes of helping locals in need.

According to the organization, donations to the fund will go towards helping people such as victims of crimes such as domestic violence or human trafficking.

Find more Walla Walla news here.

These funds can also be used if someone simply needs a hotel room for the night, or a tank of gas to get out of town to escape an abusive relationship.

“WWPD Officers in years past have routinely reached into their own pockets to help those in need,” said Officer Small. “We believe that investing in community and building relationships with those we serve is the most effective means of promoting public safety and prosperity within our community,” said the President of the Walla Walla Police Foundation, Officer Nat Small.

The Walla Walla Police Foundation is asking for initial donations and individuals and businesses who contribute will become a Walla Walla Police Foundation “Community Partner”.

You can make donations at wallawallapolicefoundation.org.