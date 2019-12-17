1 dead after car collides with semi-truck near Quincy
QUINCY, Wash. -- One person is dead after a car collided with a semi-truck about five miles west of Quincy, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash happened on State Route 28 eastbound at milepost 26 near White Trail Road, Trooper John Bryant tweeted at 6:46 p.m.
The roadway was partially blocked. No word yet on the cause.
#Breaking - Car/Semi Collision with one fatality. EB SR 28 MP 26 (White Trail Road - Grant County - 5 miles west of Quincy). Roadway partially blocked. More info as I receive it.— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) December 17, 2019
