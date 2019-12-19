News

1 stabbed to death in Oregon, 3 others injured

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 05:15 PM PST

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — An attacker carried out a series of stabbings and carjackings at a suburban Portland shopping center and in nearby town Wednesday, killing one person and wounding three others before being arrested, authorities said.

Police in the city of Beaverton said two people were stabbed inside a Wells Fargo bank and a man was stabbed at a gym next door.

After the stabbings, the assailant stole the man's car and drove into the suburb of Tigard, where he stole another woman's car and stabbed her. He eventually got out of the car and ran from officers before being caught, police said.

A woman was killed inside the bank, another woman was critically injured there and the two people whose cars were stolen had serious injuries, authorities said.

Noushin Luluvachi from nearby Bella Salon told The Oregonian/OregonLive that police cars flooded the plaza and authorities ordered businesses to keep their doors closed.

The bank and salon are part of a shopping center that also includes a credit union, Planet Fitness, Safeway and Starbucks, among other businesses.

Beaverton is known for being Nike's headquarters.

 

