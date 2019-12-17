News

12-year-old hit by truck in Richland expected to be okay

By:

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 12:09 PM PST

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 01:31 PM PST

RICHLAND, Wash. -- A 12-year-old girl who was hit by a pickup truck Monday in Richland has been flown to a Spokane hospital for treatment of injures that are not life-threatening, police said. 

The girl was hit near the corner of Lee Boulevard and Wellsian Way around 2:35 p.m. Monday. 

The Richland School District confirmed that the girl was a student at Carmichael Middle School. Police told KAPP-KVEW that she was walking to a transit station from school when she was hit. 

She was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland before being airlifted to Spokane. Police said her injuries are not life-threatening. 

The circumstances of the collision are under investigation. 

RELATED: Police: Girl, 12, hit by truck in Richland while on sidewalk

NOTE: Richland police originally reported that the girl was 14. 

 

