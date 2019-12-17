12-year-old hit by truck in Richland expected to be okay

RICHLAND, Wash. -- A 12-year-old girl who was hit by a pickup truck Monday in Richland has been flown to a Spokane hospital for treatment of injures that are not life-threatening, police said.

The girl was hit near the corner of Lee Boulevard and Wellsian Way around 2:35 p.m. Monday.

The Richland School District confirmed that the girl was a student at Carmichael Middle School. Police told KAPP-KVEW that she was walking to a transit station from school when she was hit.

She was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland before being airlifted to Spokane. Police said her injuries are not life-threatening.

The circumstances of the collision are under investigation.

NOTE: Richland police originally reported that the girl was 14.