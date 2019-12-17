12-year-old hit by truck in Richland expected to be okay
RICHLAND, Wash. -- A 12-year-old girl who was hit by a pickup truck Monday in Richland has been flown to a Spokane hospital for treatment of injures that are not life-threatening, police said.
The girl was hit near the corner of Lee Boulevard and Wellsian Way around 2:35 p.m. Monday.
The Richland School District confirmed that the girl was a student at Carmichael Middle School. Police told KAPP-KVEW that she was walking to a transit station from school when she was hit.
She was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland before being airlifted to Spokane. Police said her injuries are not life-threatening.
The circumstances of the collision are under investigation.
RELATED: Police: Girl, 12, hit by truck in Richland while on sidewalk
NOTE: Richland police originally reported that the girl was 14.
More News Headlines
- Columbia Park Trail in Kennewick renamed 'Paul Parish Drive' in honor of longtime councilman
- Student makes shooting threat towards Highlands Middle School
- Two attempted burglary suspects arrested after police chase in Pasco
- WATCH LIVE: House set to vote on Trump impeachment
- Here are the four new Washington laws to take effect in 2020
KAPP-KVEW Local News
-
YakTriNews.com App
Download our app for access to instant stories and information!Read More »
-
YakTriNews.com Newsletters
Sign up for Breaking News, Daily Headlines, Severe Weather Alerts & more!Read More »
-
ABC ALL-STARS
Sign up to be a member of ABC All-Stars for exclusive games, contests and prizes!Read More »