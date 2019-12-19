3.0 magnitude earthquake recorded near Snoqualmie
A 3.0 earthquake was recorded in the Snoqualmie area on Thursday morning.
According to USGS, the earthquake struck 9 miles deep around 4:41 a.m. about 5 miles north of Snoqualmie.
There were no immediate reports of any damage.
The earthquake was initially recorded as a 3.2, but was downgraded to 3.0.
UPDATE: Mag:3.2 5.8 km from Fall City, WA Depth:15km 2019/12/19 12:41:UTC Version:3 https://t.co/2cEkQSHNbe pic.twitter.com/OYj83vhQKx— PNSN (@PNSN1) December 19, 2019
