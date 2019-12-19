3.0 magnitude earthquake recorded near Snoqualmie

Photo: PNSN

Photo: PNSN

A 3.0 earthquake was recorded in the Snoqualmie area on Thursday morning.

According to USGS, the earthquake struck 9 miles deep around 4:41 a.m. about 5 miles north of Snoqualmie.

There were no immediate reports of any damage.

The earthquake was initially recorded as a 3.2, but was downgraded to 3.0.