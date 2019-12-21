News

A windy start to the weekend as winter weather hits the northwest

By:

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 06:33 PM PST

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 06:33 PM PST

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Eastern Washington experienced fall-like conditions on Friday with temperatures rising above 60 degrees, but it was a very different story on the Pacific coast.

Areas in western Washington saw heavy winds, flooding from nonstop rain, and snow packing the passes as travelers started the weekend. There were several crashes due to icy or wet conditions, causing roads to close. Some areas experienced roads flooded after inches of rainfall.

The Bellevue Police Department issued a warning on social media reminding drivers to not go through high waters. A driver was forced to swim to safety after their car drifted in high waters at the 12,600 Block of SE 7th Place. Authorities reminded followers that the road is currently closed.

 

Northeastern Washington in the Spokane area also saw high flood waters on roadways. 

The storm system moved across the state on Friday, with the Cascades blocking most precipitation from hitting the Columbia Basin and Yakima Valley. The areas saw heavy winds, up to 25 miles-per-hour. Winds will continue through the weekend for Yakima and Tri-Cities, with a chance of scattered showers through Sunday.

The Pacific coast will also continue to see rainfall through the weekend. Seattle and Portland temperatures will rain in the 40's through Sunday. Rain is expected so travelers should be prepared with umbrellas. 

As the winter system moves east through the region, travelers should also expect more snow and rain in the mountain passes. Stevens Pass experienced snow on Friday, adding to the foot of snow they already received earlier in the week. Snoqualmie Pass also experienced heavy snowfall, with the Washington State Department of Transportation working though Thursday night to restore roadways for travelers.

If you are traveling before Christmas, remember to check the WSDOT website and social media accounts for real time updates of crashes, delays, conditions and restrictions. 

 

 

 

Web Portal

COPYRIGHT 2019 YAKTRINEWS.COM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION.


More News Headlines

News Photo Gallery

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

The battle for control of Congress is more than a year away but some lawmakers are already deciding not to run for reelection, setting up a few potentially interesting campaigns in the 2020 election.

Read More »
PHOTOS: Semi teeters off side of Hwy 195
Washington State Patrol

PHOTOS: Semi teeters off side of Hwy 195

A semi carrying numerous cars and trucks slid off Highway 195 near Colfax Wednesday morning and got stuck teetering over the edge above a canyon. The driver got out safe. Tow trucks are at the scene working to get the semi back on the road. FULL STORY: Semi carrying multiple cars teetering on side of Highway 195 near Colfax, driver out safe

Read More »
19 CEOs who quit or were fired in 2019
Burak K via Pexels

19 CEOs who quit or were fired in 2019

The CEO position was more volatile than ever in 2019. A record number of chief executives left their positions this year, according to a report from career tracking firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas. 

Read More »
Epic celebrity apologies
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Epic celebrity apologies

Many celebrities have found themselves in hot water over intoxicated rants, bizarre behavior or tantrums they thought were being thrown out of the public eye. Take a look at some of the most memorable celebrity apologies.

Read More »
PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

Look at the snow all across the area!

Read More »

KAPP-KVEW Local News

This Week's Circulars