Alert issued for missing Morrow Co. man with advanced dementia
MORROW COUNTY, Oreg. - The Morrow County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for a missing man with advanced dementia.
The 86-year-old was last seen wearing a jacket, brown slacks and leather slippers in Irrigon.
He is 5'1'', 150 pounds and walks with a hunch, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies ask that residents in the area of West Fourth and Nevada check their outbuildings.
Anyone with information should call 541-676-5317 or 911.
