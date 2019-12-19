Alert issued for missing Morrow Co. man with advanced dementia

Photo: Morrow County Sheriff's Office

Photo: Morrow County Sheriff's Office

MORROW COUNTY, Oreg. - The Morrow County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for a missing man with advanced dementia.

The 86-year-old was last seen wearing a jacket, brown slacks and leather slippers in Irrigon.

He is 5'1'', 150 pounds and walks with a hunch, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies ask that residents in the area of West Fourth and Nevada check their outbuildings.

Anyone with information should call 541-676-5317 or 911.