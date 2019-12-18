Assault suspect, known to have AR-15 rifle, wanted by Pasco Police Department

Photos: Pasco Police Department

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly assaulted another man with a gun early Wednesday morning.

Pasco police say around 3 a.m. they were called to the 1700 block of W Marie Street to reports of an assault with a gun.

Two victims told police that the suspect, 39-year-old Ryan Bradfield of Eltopia, had broken into their home, in violation of two protection orders.

They told police the suspect had struck the male victim with a Ruger 10-22 rifle “until he broke the stock on it and left it at the scene.”

Bradfield then allegedly stole the female victim’s cell phone and fled. They say he broke windows of the house and the woman’s vehicle on his way out.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies have since looked for Bradfield at his parents’ house in Eltopia, but did not find him there.

“He may be driving a maroon Silverado pickup, WA license C34195R, but he may also have access to another set of plates, WA license AYV5669, belonging to one of the victims and stolen from their vehicle,” police said in a statement.

Pasco police also said in the statement that Bradfield is “known to possess an AR-15 rifle, which has not been located and may be in his possession.”