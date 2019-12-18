News

Assault suspect, known to have AR-15 rifle, wanted by Pasco Police Department

By:

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 09:31 AM PST

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 09:37 AM PST

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly assaulted another man with a gun early Wednesday morning.

Pasco police say around 3 a.m. they were called to the 1700 block of W Marie Street to reports of an assault with a gun.

Two victims told police that the suspect, 39-year-old Ryan Bradfield of Eltopia, had broken into their home, in violation of two protection orders.

They told police the suspect had struck the male victim with a Ruger 10-22 rifle “until he broke the stock on it and left it at the scene.”

Bradfield then allegedly stole the female victim’s cell phone and fled. They say he broke windows of the house and the woman’s vehicle on his way out.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies have since looked for Bradfield at his parents’ house in Eltopia, but did not find him there.

“He may be driving a maroon Silverado pickup, WA license C34195R, but he may also have access to another set of plates, WA license AYV5669, belonging to one of the victims and stolen from their vehicle,” police said in a statement.

Pasco police also said in the statement that Bradfield is “known to possess an AR-15 rifle, which has not been located and may be in his possession.”

Web Portal

COPYRIGHT 2019 YAKTRINEWS.COM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION.


More News Headlines

News Photo Gallery

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

The battle for control of Congress is more than a year away but some lawmakers are already deciding not to run for reelection, setting up a few potentially interesting campaigns in the 2020 election.

Read More »
PHOTOS: Semi teeters off side of Hwy 195
Washington State Patrol

PHOTOS: Semi teeters off side of Hwy 195

A semi carrying numerous cars and trucks slid off Highway 195 near Colfax Wednesday morning and got stuck teetering over the edge above a canyon. The driver got out safe. Tow trucks are at the scene working to get the semi back on the road. FULL STORY: Semi carrying multiple cars teetering on side of Highway 195 near Colfax, driver out safe

Read More »
19 CEOs who quit or were fired in 2019
Burak K via Pexels

19 CEOs who quit or were fired in 2019

The CEO position was more volatile than ever in 2019. A record number of chief executives left their positions this year, according to a report from career tracking firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas. 

Read More »
Epic celebrity apologies
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Epic celebrity apologies

Many celebrities have found themselves in hot water over intoxicated rants, bizarre behavior or tantrums they thought were being thrown out of the public eye. Take a look at some of the most memorable celebrity apologies.

Read More »
PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

Look at the snow all across the area!

Read More »

KAPP-KVEW Local News

This Week's Circulars