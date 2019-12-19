Autopsies confirm three Yakima homicide victims died from gunshot wounds
YAKIMA, Wash. - Authorities say autopsies have determined that the cause of death for three men killed in unrelated shootings in Yakima over the past few days was injuries from a gunshot wound.
FRIDAY— Luis Acosta, 20, was fatally shot early Friday morning near a home on North Fifth Avenue and East D Street. His body was later found in a vacant lot across the street from the home.
SATURDAY — Manuel Pantaleon, 27, was found dead in an alley early Saturday morning near South Ninth St. following a party in the area.
TUESDAY — Richard Plumlee, 43, of Roy, Wash., was fatally shot Tuesday evening at the Yakima Inn,1022 N. First St.
An additional shooting Saturday left a man injured and a woman in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
No arrests have been made in connection with any of the incidents.
