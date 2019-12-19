Autopsies confirm three Yakima homicide victims died from gunshot wounds

COPYRIGHT 2019 YAKTRINEWS.COM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION.

YAKIMA, Wash. - Authorities say autopsies have determined that the cause of death for three men killed in unrelated shootings in Yakima over the past few days was injuries from a gunshot wound.

FRIDAY— Luis Acosta, 20, was fatally shot early Friday morning near a home on North Fifth Avenue and East D Street. His body was later found in a vacant lot across the street from the home.

SATURDAY — Manuel Pantaleon, 27, was found dead in an alley early Saturday morning near South Ninth St. following a party in the area.

TUESDAY — Richard Plumlee, 43, of Roy, Wash., was fatally shot Tuesday evening at the Yakima Inn,1022 N. First St.

An additional shooting Saturday left a man injured and a woman in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

No arrests have been made in connection with any of the incidents.