YAKIMA, Wash. — Bale Breaker Brewing Company and Yakima Pride have partnered together to release “Lady Sparkle Haze IPA,” a special brew for LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
To celebrate, $1 from every pint of any beer poured at either of the brewery’s taprooms from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday will be donated to Yakima Pride, “to support their mission of promoting inclusivity and equality in the community.
Additionally, $1 of every pint poured of Lady Sparkle Haze IPA at both taprooms throughout the month of June will also be donated to the nonprofit.
“We do rely heavily on our local sponsors and donors to really help us provide not only the Pride festival and Rainbow Prom, but just resources throughout the year,” Yakima Pride Treasurer Jacob Butler said.
Butler said it’s not only an important fundraiser for the organization, but a great step toward increased representation.
“The LGBT community is here and we're growing and we’re a very inclusive environment, so it's always fun to have these businesses come out in support,” Butler said. “It’s great when the community allies and partners with us, so that we can spread that word that it’s a good place to be. We're here for everybody.”
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Emily Goodell joined the KAPP/KVEW team in February 2019.
Emily was born in raised in Yakima, where she currently works as our Yakima Bureau Chief. She’s worked in nearly every journalism medium, but above all else, her passion is investigative reporting. At the Yakima Herald-Republic, Emily worked as a breaking news, city government and crime and courts reporter. She’s served as a city government and education reporter at the Ellensburg Daily Record, a freelance journalist for Yakima Valley Publishing and as Northwest Public Broadcasting’s Yakima Correspondent.
Emily completed a news reporting internship with Spokane Public Radio and an arts and culture reporting internship with The Inlander, an alternative urban weekly in Spokane, Wash.
She also covered censorship and freedom of the press issues facing student media across the nation at the Student Press Law Center in Washington, D.C. Emily graduated from Whitworth University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Mass Communication.
In college, Emily worked with her colleagues and researchers at Florida International University on a collaborative project looking at the experiences of women working as professionals in the communication field. Throughout her high school and college career, Emily competed in speech and debate tournaments at the regional, state and national level.
Emily is an avid traveler. Within the U.S., she’s visited 16 states and the District of Columbia. Outside the country, she’s also been to Canada, the United Kingdom and South Africa. While in Durban, South Africa, Emily was more than 10,000 miles away from her hometown — about as far as you can get.