Bear killed and decapitated in south-central Washington

LYLE, Wash. -- State wildlife officials are trying to figure out who killed a black bear and removed its head and feet in Klickitat County last week.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers said on Dec. 12, a citizen found the bear carcass with its head and all four paws removed near Johnson Road and DNR Road H2221 north of Lyle, Washington.

The female weighed an estimated 175 pounds. Its paws and head appeared to have been removed with a sharp object. No signs of trauma, like road rash or a gunshot wound, were found.

About 25 meters away from the bear carcass, an officer found a cardboard box full of tomatoes, containers of half-and-half that expired in November, and a bag of avocados. Scat piles were also found near the tree.

Anyone with information is asked to call WDFW at 360-902-2936, visit the department's website at wdfw.wa.gov and click on violations, or text WDFWTIP to 847411.

Those who provide information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward or bonus points for special permit hunting opportunities.