Benton Co. commissioners approve $47,000 in back pay to Lourdes for jail services

KENNEWICK, Wash. - At a meeting on Tuesday morning, Benton County commissioners agreed to pay back Lourdes Counseling Center for their mental health services in the jail.

According to the county agenda, the Greater Columbia Behavior Health ASO (GCBH) paid Lourdes through a state-funded program. Funding was cut, leaving monthly balances unpaid. However, Lourdes continued to provide services to the jail.

From July 2019 to October 2019, they racked up a $47,687.15 bill. Benton County Corrections Department received an invoice for the balance. The contract between the jail and Lourdes expires on August 30, 2020.

Money to pay the remaining balance will come from the Corrections budget.