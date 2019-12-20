Carmine's Italian Restaurant closes its doors this weekend
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Carmine’s Italian Restaurant will be closing its doors on Saturday, after over a decade of serving the Kennewick community.
According to their website, Joyce and Carmine, the owners, opened the restaurant in 2008, inspired by Sunday family dinner. The family announced their retirement on Facebook earlier this year, saying “we have come to the point where we feel it is time to retire.”
On Facebook, they said the restaurant is completely booked through their final day of being open.
