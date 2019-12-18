Children unharmed after car collides with school bus in Ellensburg

ELLENBURG, Wash. -- Ellensburg police say no one was injured when a car collided with a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Alder Street and University Way, police said on Facebook at 4:25 p.m.

"All the kids on the bus are safe," police said.

Police said drivers should avoid the area for about an hour while they investigate and clean up debris.

This is a developing story.