GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The City of Grandview broke ground today on a more than $8 million project to build the city’s first ever truck plaza near Wine Country Road and Higgins Way.
“We rely a lot on trucks getting in and out of our community,” Mayor Gloria Mendoza said. “It's been something that the community has been asking for a very long time.”
The truck plaza will be built in two phases, with a gas station, truck stop, convenience store and restaurants in the first phase. A 40-room hotel will be added in the second phase.
Mendoza said the hope is that the truck plaza will increase the city’s capacity for hosting events and attract more people and businesses to the community.
Cathlin Foster, the general manager at the neighboring Walmart Distribution Center in Grandview, said it’s a big plus for the hundreds of truck drivers going in and out of the center every day.
“This gives them someplace to fuel, to shower, to rest, to eat,” Foster said. “I have been in six different distribution centers across the country and this is the first time I've had one on my doorstep, so this is really exciting.”
Foster said currently, the closest truck stop is in Prosser and parking at similar stops across the country is limited. She said that’s a problem when drivers face strict rules about how many hours they’re allowed to drive each day.
“When they come to the point where they have to shut down, they have to shut down there,” Foster said. “It’s nice to know they have some place that's in the middle of between us and Seattle that they can shut down before they run out of hours and have to do it on the side of the road.”
The city has invested $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help get water, sewer, utilities and roadways onto the property. The Port of Grandview owns the property at Grandview Business Park and has invested $360,000 into the project. An additional $766,000 was contributed by the Yakima County Supporting Investments in Economic Development (SIED) Board.
Truck plaza owner Raman Malhi is responsible for the additional $7 million needed to complete the project. He operates several other businesses in Washington state, including gas stations and apartment complexes.
Malhi said he’s had good experiences working with the City of Grandview and is looking forward to creating jobs for people who are struggling to find work.
“[When] we give them jobs, we feel good,” Malhi said.
Malhi said between the two phases, they anticipate the project will create at least 60 local jobs. He said the first phase of the project should be done by the end of the year.
