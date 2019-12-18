News

Columbia Park Trail in Kennewick renamed 'Paul Parish Drive' in honor of longtime councilman

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 08:52 AM PST

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 08:52 AM PST

Kennewick City Council honored a longtime councilperson at their meeting on Tuesday.

Councilman Paul Parish has spent 24 years as a public servant, according to a press release, and as part of a special resolution to commend his efforts – the Columbia Park Trail within Kennewick will be renamed Paul Parish Drive in his honor.

City staff described Parish as having an "exceptional dedication to being a local champion for the economic vitality and accessibility of Columbia Park and advocacy for Veteran's issues."

The city also compiled a list of Parish's accomplishments, here:

•    Elected to City Council and took office January 1, 1996.

•    Advocate for Columbia Park enhancements, Regional Veterans Memorial, Playground of Dreams, 9-11 Memorial, Carousel of Dreams, Southridge Local Revitalization Financing (LRF) project, Steptoe Street extension and Bob Olson Parkway.

•    2009 Kennewick Man of the Year

•    Received the 2015 Association of Washington Cities Advocacy All-Star award.

•    Served on the Benton County Clean Air Authority, Benton County Law and Justice Council, Good Roads & Transportation Committee, Joint Coliseum Advisory Committee, LEOFF Disability Board, Parks and Recreation Commission, Budget and Administrative Committee, Infrastructure and Operations Committee, Hanford Area Economic Investment Fund Committee, Joint City of Richland Council Committee, Joint Trios (KGH) and Port of Kennewick Committee, Kennewick Police Community Advisory Team, Title 18 Rewrite Committee, Tri-Cities Rivershore Enhancement Council, and the Interview Committee.

•    Tirelessly advocated for transportation improvements by helping to pursue Public Works Trust Fund loans and grant funds for completion of critical infrastructure projects such as Steptoe Street and Bob Olson Parkway.

