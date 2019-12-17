Connell man arrested for stabbing his roommates
CONNELL, Wash. - Connell police say a 24-year-old man stabbed his roommates on Monday night.
Just before 9 p.m. police were called to the 700 block of South Fifth Avenue.
That’s where they found a woman and man with stab wounds to their upper bodies. Both were taken to the hospital.
The suspect, 24-year-old Omar Mendoza Valencia of Connell, was found in the home he is known to have shared with the victims on the same block.
After a two-hour standoff, Valencia surrendered to police.
He was arrested on two counts of assault in the first degree.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco Police Department, Washington State patrol, and other agencies assisted.
