Local taphouse collecting donations for Tri-Cities Animal Shelter in exchange for discount
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Copper Top Tap House in Kennewick is urging the community to help the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter.
Starting today, they're collecting items for the facility in exchange for a discount off a customer's tab.
According to an employee, if you donate an item on a list provided by the bar, they'll give a 10% discount off your entire tab. If you bring in three small items or a large bag of food, 20% will be taken off.
"It has come to our attention that our local Tri-City Animal Shelter, is in deplorable conditions and in desperate need of a remodel, as well as basic supplies for the animals," the taphouse posted on Facebook. ""During this holiday season they need all the help they can get, that's where we can come in."
The employee said they'll collect donations until mid-January.
Listed below are the items they're accepting. A donation box for cash will also be available. If anything, Copper Top said to share their post.
- cat food
- kitten milk replacer formula
- kitten wet food
- puppy food
- dog food
- Clorox bleach wipes
- rubber gloves
- printer paper
- laundry soap
- dog crates
- AAA or AA batteries
- dog harnesses
- trash bags
- paper towels
- blankets
