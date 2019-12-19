Local taphouse collecting donations for Tri-Cities Animal Shelter in exchange for discount

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Copper Top Tap House in Kennewick is urging the community to help the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter.

Starting today, they're collecting items for the facility in exchange for a discount off a customer's tab.

According to an employee, if you donate an item on a list provided by the bar, they'll give a 10% discount off your entire tab. If you bring in three small items or a large bag of food, 20% will be taken off.

"It has come to our attention that our local Tri-City Animal Shelter, is in deplorable conditions and in desperate need of a remodel, as well as basic supplies for the animals," the taphouse posted on Facebook. "​​​​​​"During this holiday season they need all the help they can get, that's where we can come in."

The employee said they'll collect donations until mid-January.

Listed below are the items they're accepting. A donation box for cash will also be available. If anything, Copper Top said to share their post.